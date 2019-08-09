Mike Hesson and Kings XI Punjab part ways

Mike Hesson on Thursday announced he has parted ways with IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, lending credence to the speculation that the New Zealander is also in contention to be India’s next chief coach.

The local media in New Zealand reported that Hesson has applied for the top job in both India and Pakistan.

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody is one of the big international names in a long list of applications the BCCI has received for the chief coach’s job in the Indian cricket team.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Kings XI franchise and wish to thank them for the season I had in charge. Whilst disappointed not to be able to build on the work we did this year, I’m sure success isn’t too far away for them. I wish them all the best for the future,” Hesson said in a message which he also posted on Twitter.

Hesson, who was at the helm of Kings XI Punjab for only a season, though remained tight-lipped on the reasons for his departure from Kings XI Punjab and future job prospects.

Hesson coached the Black Caps for six years.