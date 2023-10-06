Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s director of cricket, backs a struggling Shadab and the bowling unit

October 06, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s director of cricket has thrown his weight behind all-rounder Shadab Khan as Pakistan takes on the Netherlands in its World Cup opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

The Pakistan vice-captain has struggled to make an impact in the two warm-up games that Pakistan played against New Zealand and Australia registering scores of 16 and 9 and picking just one wicket from the two outings.

Arthur, however, believes that the all-rounder needs one good match to make an impact.

“I wholeheartedly back Shadab’s ability and he is a wonderful cricketer. He is exceptional, [but] a bit short of confidence. He is one performance away from getting the confidence back,” Arthur said.

The overall form of the bowlers is also a cause for concern as Pakistan conceded 697 runs in the two warm-up games and struggled to make inroads.

“Form comes and goes but the quality of the players in the positions is undoubted. We are just making sure that those guys are there in a great space technically and mentally and, hopefully, they click tomorrow. I have no worry about the skills of the players,” Arthur defending his bowlers said.

Netherlands’ Bas de Leede is confident that his team will come up with a good show against Pakistan.

“I think we are excited and have the right prep for tomorrow’s game,” he said. “It’s been a long time for us in the World Cups and it’s a very young group and we are in the right space to play against Pakistan tomorrow and hopefully beat them,” he added.