MI name Wood as replacement for injured Behrendorff

March 18, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Mumbai

Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name

PTI

Luke Wood. | Photo Credit: AFP

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday named England left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood as injured Australian Jason Behrendorff's replacement for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to a statement from the IPL, Wood will join MI for ₹50 lakh.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

MI bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee are also facing serious issues ahead of their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24.

