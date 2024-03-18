GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MI name Wood as replacement for injured Behrendorff

Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name

March 18, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Luke Wood.

Luke Wood. | Photo Credit: AFP

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday named England left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood as injured Australian Jason Behrendorff's replacement for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to a statement from the IPL, Wood will join MI for ₹50 lakh.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name.

MI bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee are also facing serious issues ahead of their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24.

