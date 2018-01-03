MI and RCB likely to retain Rohit and Kohli

It’s a forgone conclusion that Mumbai Indians would retain Rohit Sharma at the player retention event to be held at a suburban hotel on Thursday.

The three-time winner has built its team around the leadership of the India ODI opener. Rohit, who recently led India to victory in the ODI and T20I against Sri Lanka, is a crowd puller. To enhance its brand value, MI would also opt for Hardik Pandya.

The player retention will hold good for season 11 (2018) and 12 (2019) with the option of retaining the players for season 13 in 2020.

It would be interesting to see how many franchises would retain three players and which of the eight would give the retention event a miss. Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils have been against retention in any form, but those who wanted it had their way. Kings XI Punjab has said it may retain one player.

Looking at his achievements across all formats of the game, Royal Challengers’ first choice would be India captain Virat Kohli.

With CSK having successfully bid for M.S. Dhoni for $1.5 million in 2008 and kept him for the first eight years, the franchise fans are hoping that the former India captain will be retained along with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

RR may retain Australia captain Steve Smith and Sunrisers Hyderabad Australian David Warner.

Six of the eight franchises, excluding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), will have the option of locking a maximum of three players (from capped, uncapped and overseas) from their IPL-10 squad. CSK and RR, returning to the league after a two-year suspension, will have the option to choose from the players who featured in their teams in 2015 and were part of the replacement teams, Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune SuperGiant in season 10.

At a meeting of the IPL Governing Council and Committee of Administrators, a decision was taken to allow the franchises to choose five players through a combination of retaining players before the auction and through Right-to-match card at the player auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.