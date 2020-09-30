Indian Premier Leauge 2020 | MI and Kings XI look to emerge stronger

In blazing form: Ishan Kishan will look to put behind the disappointment of missing a century and carry on, while Mayank Agarwal-K.L. Rahul pair will eye another resounding start.

Abu Dhabi

30 September 2020 22:27 IST

Former coming off a Super Over defeat to RCB, the latter after the loss to RR

Coming off heartbreaking losses, the Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be a test of character for both sides as they look to regain momentum here on Thursday.

KXIP was at the receiving end of the highest successful run-chase in the tournament’s history as Rajasthan Royals overhauled a target of 224 with three balls to spare on Sunday.

Remarkable fightback

While Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fightback, chasing 202, before Mumbai went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians lost its opening game but bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Rohit Sharma’s men failed to cross the line against RCB.

Similarly, after losing to Delhi Capitals in their opener, KXIP came back strongly to register its first points by defeating RCB. But, despite a fabulous batting display, the Punjab team lost to Rajasthan.

KXIP has failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In its two losses, the team was in a good position but could not grab the moments.

Kings XI’s bowling looked out of sorts against Rajasthan as it failed to defend a big total with Rahul Tewatia hitting pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to win the match for his team.

Even Mohammed Shami (3/53), who has been in brilliant form prior to that onslaught, was taken to the cleaners. Barring an economical spell by leggie Ravi Bishnoi (0/34), the other KXIP bowlers had an off day against Rajasthan.

Skipper K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have made inspiring starts this season, hitting a century and a fifty each, and getting the duo out early will be the key for Mumbai.

Against Rajasthan, the pair shared a 183-run opening stand with Agarwal scoring his maiden ton while Rahul, fresh from recording the highest score by an Indian in IPL history, hit a 54-ball 69.

Mumbai Indians is endowed with a splendid batting firepower with the likes of Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan at the top-order, followed by the big-hitting Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

A major cause of concern for Mumbai Indians will be pace ace Jaspirt Bumrah’s inconsistency. The speedster has picked up only three wickets in as many games and has failed to make the kind of impact that is expected from a bowler of his calibre.

Mumbai, though, will have the psychological advantage having played a game here before.