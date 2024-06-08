ADVERTISEMENT

Mental scars will remain for Pakistan after USA game: Sidhu

Published - June 08, 2024 12:21 am IST - New York

Ashwin Achal

Cannot wait: Sidhu, Balaji, and Harbhajan sharing their views ahead of Sunday’s India-Pakistan match. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Former international cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu believes that India holds the edge over Pakistan in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash which will be held here on Sunday.

“On their day, Pakistan can beat the best in the world. But there are other factors to consider. Pakistan has lost to the USA. The mental scars will remain,” former India batter Sidhu said in a ‘Press Room’ initiative hosted by Star Sports.

“Pakistan will also have to adjust to conditions at this venue (Nassau County International Cricket Stadium). The Indian team has already played two matches here (including the warm-up game), but Pakistan is yet to play here. Adjusting to this track will not be easy. There are undulations on this pitch. This will play on the mind of batters,” Sidhu said.

The 60-year-old did not agree with the view that the tricky New York pitch is a poor advertisement for cricket in the USA.

“Cricket arriving in America is a boon to world cricket. There is a huge market here ripe for the picking. As for the pitch, it takes three or four months for them (undulations) to disappear. You have to water it, play matches and roll it consistently. There is not enough time for this,” he said.

“This is the first time that we are seeing the ball dominate, and not the bat. So what are you complaining about? This is the real litmus test. Take it as a challenge.”

