Cricket

Mental, physical health is most important: Dravid

Dravid will have adopt a different approach with the senior team.  

India head coach Rahul Dravid stated that the mental and physical health of players takes top priority, given the stresses of playing in a bubble. Dravid, who takes over from Ravi Shastri, explained that workload management is required to keep players fit and ready for big tournaments.

“Workload management is a necessary part of cricket now. We see this in football as well. In a long season, star footballers do not get to play every match. If we play cricket through the year, we will have to practise workload management.

Success is priority

“The players’ mental and physical health is most important. The team’s success is a priority as well. It is a balancing act. We have to work towards getting everyone fit and ready for the big tournaments,” Dravid said in a media interaction on Tuesday.

“We are not looking at picking separate teams for each format. But I will be in conversation with players to ensure that whenever they play, they are fresh and fully switched on. We have to recognise that these are challenging times for players, especially for those who play all three formats,” Dravid said. Still new on the job, Dravid explained that for now, he will sit back, observe how things function and step in when required. “Certain principles of coaching remain the same, but I cannot say that I will simply follow everything I did at the under-19 level.

“I will take some time to learn what the players want. It is my responsibility, as part of the coaching staff, to mould myself to get the best out of the player,” Dravid said.

Dravid, incidentally, was skipper when Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut in 2007, against Ireland at Belfast. “Time flies, doesn’t it? Even before Belfast, we were playing a Challenger tournament in Madras (Chennai) when Rohit was coming through the ranks as an under-19 player.

“We all knew that Rohit was going to be a special talent. That I would be working with him all these years later is not something I envisaged,” Dravid said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy | Debutant Abhinav scripts Karnataka’s thrilling win over Saurashtra

Virat’s role will be the same: Rohit Sharma

Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy, India get 3 ICC events in next cycle including 2026 World T20

Azeem Rafiq says racism rife in English cricket; recounts ‘inhuman’ treatment at Yorkshire

Hope we don't have to play in bubbles for too much longer: Southee

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 | India eye a fresh start with Rohit and Dravid taking charge

Seven Australian cities will host ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Watch was worth ₹1.5 crore and not ₹5 crore, voluntarily declared items brought by me: Hardik Pandya

Win the toss, chase and seal the deal — the UAE gameplan

Mushtaq Ali | Karnataka has upper hand against Saurashtra

We are excited to have Dravid, says Rahul

India vs New Zealand | In search of vital runs, Rahane grinds it out at BKC

Adil Rashid corroborates Azeem Rafiq's accusation of racism against Michael Vaughan

India vs New Zealand | Early dew likely to minimise toss advantage in first T20I in Jaipur

T20 World Cup | No Indian included in ICC's 'Team of Tournament', Babar named 'captain'

Wahab Riaz plans to retire after 2023 World Cup

It’s definitely tough and challenging schedule for New Zealand: Gary Stead ahead of India tour

Shastri joins upcoming Legends League as Commissioner

To be able to put up with critics for so long shows quality of human being Mitch is: Finch

There were some high hopes coming in, so we're feeling it a bit: Williamson
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 10:28:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/mental-physical-health-is-most-important-dravid/article37528514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY