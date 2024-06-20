Men in Blue know they have a tough battle on their hands to make it to the semifinal

India’s group in the Super 8 stage to qualify for the semifinal is a tricky one. Afghanistan have played some superb T20 cricket in recent times and though they were beaten soundly by the hosts West Indies in their last game, they are capable of regrouping quickly and causing headaches in the Qualifiers for the semifinal spots. Bangladesh have run India close, especially in the white-ball format and they will be charged up for their clash too, for sure. So India know they have a fight on their hands to make it to the top two in their group.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Australia, they raise the level of their game when they play India in all formats of the game and are aware that India are still hurting after their defeat in the World Cup final last year and will be itching to return the favour. India played three of their four games on the minefield of a pitch in New York and then had a wash out in Florida, so their batters apart from Rishabh Pant haven’t quite got going as yet.

Barbados has produced some of the greatest names in the history of cricket and that should be an inspiration for India to show that they too are capable of playing top-quality cricket. To get appreciation from the Barbados crowd is like winning a rare prize. Playing here will also give them an idea of what to expect from the pitch if they get to the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a battle between the spin magicians of Afghanistan and India’s batting might. Afghanistan will definitely miss Mujeeb Ur Rahman, for he is that rare spinner who is comfortable bowling in the PowerPlay. Still, with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in their ranks, they know they can contain India to a reasonable score.

India, too, may look to bring in the left-hand wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav, though the greater chances are that they will go with an unchanged playing eleven. The bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah and ably supported by Arshdeep Singh can extract bounce from the pitch if it is hard and firm. Hardik Pandya has bowled quite splendidly, using the bouncer to good effect.

With Suryakumar Yadav striking form in the game against USA the worry about the middle order has gone to a great extent as Shivam Dube also showed good understanding of the game position and was prepared to bide his time on the unpredictable New York pitch.

It’s never easy to predict a T20 game and particularly against Afghanistan, who have many players who play in the T20 leagues around the world and so are quite experienced to different situations. More than anything, the team that holds its nerve should come out on top.

(Professional Management Group)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.