Meghna, Renuka in India squad

The women’s team will leave for Australia on Aug. 29

Uttar Pradesh’s Meghna Singh has been named in the India women’s squad for the tour of Australia, while Himachal Pradesh’s Renuka Singh Thakur has been included in the T20I squad.

Yastika Bhatia, who was in the squad for the home series against South Africa, has found a place in the T20Is.

The Indian team, which will leave for Australia on August 29, will undergo a two-week quarantine before the series which begins on September 19. The squad may be permitted to train after being under hard quarantine for the first seven days.

The squads:

ODIs and one-off Test: Mithali Raj (Capt.), Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice-Capt.), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, and Ekta Bisht.

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Capt.), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

The schedule: ODIs: Sept. 19 (North Sydney Oval, 8.45 a.m.), Sept. 22 (Junction Oval, Melbourne, 4.35 a.m.), Sept. 24 (Junction Oval, 4.35 a.m.).

One-off Test: Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, WACA, Perth, 11.30 a.m.

T20Is: October 7 (2.10 p.m.), October 9 (1.40 p.m.) and October 11 (1.40 p.m.), all at North Sydney Oval (all times IST).