Meghana takes India-D to victory over India-B

S. Meghana (India-D, 102). Photo: Special Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA:

05 December 2021 23:50 IST

India-A records a five-wicket win over India-C

S. Meghana scored a century (102, 86b, 13x4, 2x6) to help India-D record a 46-run win over India-B in the second round of the BCCI senior women’s Challenger Trophy one-day cricket championship at Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Sunday.

In another match, India-A recorded a five-wicket win, successfully chasing a target of 206 set by India-C with Disha Kasat (53, 73b, 4x6) and Sneha Rana (59, 75b, 7x4) being the main scorers.

Monday is a rest day.

The scores: India-C 205 in 47.1 overs (Radha P. Yadav 82, C. Pratyusha 64, Sneha Rana 3/32, Simran Dil Bahadur 3/37) lost to India-A 206/5 in 46.1 overs (Disha Kasat 53, Sneha Rana 59).

India-D 230 in 48.5 overs (S. Meghana 102, Ayush Soni 48) bt India-B 184 in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 73, Pooja Vastrakar 3/37).