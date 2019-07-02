Meet Ram Bhandari, the 'bat doctor' for Sachin, Kohli and more

Meet Ram Bhandari, the man who's repaired the bats of some of the all-time cricketing greats -- Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and more.

Bhandari, like most bat repairers, fixes broken bats, seasons new ones, and adds their grips. But what sets him apart is the balance he brings to bats. It’s not that bats are usually askew — bat makers today ensure distribution of weight and harmony of design and proportion. But when cricketers talk about a bat’s balance, they mean its feel.

His clients range from the world’s greatest to the neighbourhood novice. They all have to wait for him though. “I like to do a perfect job. And, that sometimes takes time.”