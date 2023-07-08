Mckenzie, Athanaze earn maiden call-ups to West Indies squad for first Test against India

July 08, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Roseau (Dominica)

West Indies have handed maiden call-ups to left-handers Kirn Mckenzie and Alick Athanaze while bringing back burly all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall for the opening Test against India beginning in Dominica on July 12.

The selection panel on Friday named a 13-member squad and two travelling reserves players for the series opener of the two-match series.

McKenzie and Athanaza, who has played an ODI, are in line to make their Test debut.

Besides Cornwall, who played his last Test in November 2021, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has been named. Warrican was in the squad which toured Zimbabwe but missed the last tour of South Africa in February. He has played 13 Tests.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was unavailable for selection as he is undergoing rehabilitation from injury.

"We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity,” said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department. They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job.

"Kyle Mayers was also considered but he has some niggles, and the precaution is not to have him in the rigors of a five-day match at this stage." The series will mark the start of a new WTC cycle for both India and West Indies.

West Indies squad will travel to Dominica on Sunday following their ongoing pre-series camp at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. They will have training sessions on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning in the build-up to the match.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican Traveling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.

