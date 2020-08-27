McGrath doffs his hat to Anderson’s achievement

Glen McGrath.

The Australian great praises the 38-year-old Englishman’s durability and work ethic

Glenn McGrath, the fast bowling legend with 563 Test scalps, was full of praise for James Anderson, who became the first paceman in Test history to reach 600 wickets. Speaking to The Hindu from his home in Sydney, McGrath dwelt on the qualities that made his great Ashes rival special.

“What makes Anderson unique is that he has been playing for 17 years. To play 156 Test matches is exceptional for a batsman but for a paceman to play the same number of Tests and pick 600 wickets is incredible,” said McGrath.

“Don’t forget he is 38. It’s a tribute to his fitness, endurance, longevity, durability, and work ethic.”

Done it all

The rigours of pace bowling can be hard on the mind and the body.

“The mental strength to go on for so long, putting your body through the fire, coming back from injuries, Anderson has done it all,” McGrath noted.

“And he swings the ball beautifully. There are not many such bowlers around. Maybe Wasim Akram was one whom you could put in the same category.”

Asked how long Anderson could go on, McGrath replied that it depended on the Englishman’s physical health. “600 was his goal. Now that he has achieved that I would like to see what his next motivation is. Maybe 650, [but] depends on his body.”

McGrath felt Anderson was at his deadliest in England with the Duke ball. “He is dangerous with Duke, swinging it both ways at will. The ball has a big seam. Just feels nice in the hands, feels a little smaller. In English conditions, it is perfect. Even as he swings it, he makes things harder for the batsmen with his control.”

Brilliant

“Anderson’s performances in the English conditions have always been brilliant. Maybe not as good when he travels. When you bowl in perfect conditions with Duke and then bowl in tougher terrains, it’s hard to adapt. But Anderson is a lot better now overseas than he was earlier.

“The batsmen struggle to pick him as he mixes his out-swingers and in-swingers. The batsmen are not used to playing swing bowling. Most pacemen are of the hit-the-deck kind.”

Bowling in partnership with Stuart Broad had helped Anderson, McGrath felt. “They build pressure, working at the batsmen from both ends. Great pair, great rapport and variations. Anderson swings it and the taller Broad hits the deck and gets bounce and seam movement.”

McGrath marvelled at Anderson’s hunger and desire to keep picking wickets. “His passion is the secret of his success,” he said.