MCC bats for five-day Tests

MCC, the custodian of cricket laws, on Tuesday said Tests should continue to be a five-day affair though it sees “some benefits” of ICC’s proposal to trim the longest format to four days.
“Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee have recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that Test cricket should continue to be played over five days,” said the MCC.
The International Cricket Council is set to discuss the proposal during its cricket committee meeting in March.
