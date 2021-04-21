MCA interference: Ankola contradicts Rajput and Kulkarni’s allegations

MUMBAI:

21 April 2021 10:16 IST

Salil Ankola, the Mumbai chief selector, has distanced himself from the allegations made by two of the three members of the Cricket Improvement Committee about selectors willing to testify about interference by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office-bearers in selection decisions.

“This is to inform about the recent series of allegations made by Cricket Improvement Committee on ‘interference of secretaries in selection process’,” Mr. Ankola stated in a statement issued on Monday.

“There have been recent media reports on Mr Lalchand Rajput and Mr Raju Kulkarni stating that 'selectors' are willing to testify for the interference to the MCA Ombudsman.”

Mr. Ankola, a former India bowler, was referring to the recent complaints filed to the Ombudsman by Mr. Rajput and Mr. Kulkarni. During their complaints challenging the termination of the CIC, chaired by Mr. Rajput which also included Sameer Dighe and Mr. Kulkarni had complained about office-bearers pressurising the selection committee members into selecting Mumbai’s squads for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“I, as chairman of selection committee for Mumbai Cricket Association, would like to place it on record that I have never spoken to Rajput on the above issue. Neither I have given any consent to testify in front of anyone,” Mr. Ankola said.

“As chairman of the selection committee, I have been transparent and always kept Mumbai's interest above anything else.”