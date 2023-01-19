Mayank Agarwal’s classy knock puts Karnataka in control

January 19, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

When off spinner Vaishak Chandran ripped through Karnataka opener R. Samarth’s defence in the first over, the signs were ominous for the visitors but skipper Mayank Agarwal’s classy unbeaten 87 put his side in control at the end of the second day’s play in the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Kerala at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College ground on Wednesday.

Karnataka, in reply to Kerala’s first innings totals of 342, recovered from the early loss of its opener to score 137 for two at stumps. Mayank was pretty comfortable against both spinners and medium pacers and he resurrected the innings with Devdutt Padikkal (29). The two added 89 runs for the second wicket which seized the initiative from Kerala.

Mayank attacked the spinners and showed the intent by lofting Vaisakh through long-on for a six. Mayank repeated the shots against both Jalaj Saxena and Sijomon Joseph as runs came at a fast clip in the second session.

The hardworking M.D. Nidheesh broke through soon after tea by breaching Dev Padikkal’s defence. S.J. Nikin Jose struggled but hung around with Mayank Agarwal to add an unbroken 46 runs for the third wicket.

There wasn’t much swing for the Karnataka bowlers in the morning and the overnight pair of Sachin Baby and Jalaj Saxena survived the opening hour without much difficulty. However, Sachin Baby’s (141) watchful innings ended when he edged Gopal to Manish Pandey in the slips. Jalaj progressed to his first half century of the season by pulling Shreyas Gopal for a boundary and added 37 runs for the eighth wicket with captain Sijomon Joseph (24). V. Koushik knocked out Jalaj’s (57) middle stump to earn his well deserved fifth wicket. The last wicket pair of Nidheesh (22) and Vaisakh Chandran (12 not out) added 25 runs to frustrate the visitors.

The scores

Kerala 1st innings: P.Rahul lbw Koushik 0, Rohan Kunnummal c Jose b Koushik 5, Rohan Prem c Padikkkal b Vyshak 0, Sachin Baby c Pandey b Gopal 141, Vathsal Govind c Sharath b Koushik 46, Salman Nizar b Koushik 0, Akshay Chandran c Hegde b Gopal 17, Jalaj Saxena b Koushik 57, Sijomon Joseph b Gowtham 24, Vaisakh Chandran not out 12, M.D. Nidheesh lbw Koushik 22.

Extras (b 8, lb 4, nb 6): 18

Total (in 130.1 overs): 342

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-6, 4-126, 5-128, 6-174, 7-262, 8-299, 9-317

Karnataka bowling: Koushik 22.1-5-54-6, Vyshak 24-3-81-1, K. Gowtham 39-8-78-1, Hegde 17-2-48-0, Gopal 28-5-64-2.

Karnataka 1st innings: R. Samarth b Vaisakh 0, Mayank Agarwal batting 87, Devdutt Padikkal b Nidheesh 29, S.J. Nikin Jose batting 16

Extras (b 3, 1b 1, nb 1): 5

Total (for two wkts. in 49 overs): 137

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-91

Kerala bowling: Vaisakh 12-2-37-1, Nidheesh 12-1-29-1, Jalaj 10-0-39-0, Sijomon 13-2-24-0, Akshay 2-0-4-0.