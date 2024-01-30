GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayank Agarwal survives serious health scare

Mayank allegedly consumed spirit (disinfectant and cleaning agent) in the Indigo flight after mistaking it for bottle of drinking water.

January 30, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
File photo of Mayank Agarwal.

File photo of Mayank Agarwal. | Photo Credit: K. Bhagya Prakash

Test cricketer and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal survived a serious health scare on January 30, just as he and his teammates were about to fly out of Agartala for Delhi en route Surat for their next Ranji Trophy match against Railways starting this Friday.

According to team sources, Mayank allegedly consumed spirit (disinfectant and cleaning agent) in the Indigo flight after mistaking it for bottle of drinking water.

He is said to have spat out most of it after experiencing an immediate burning sensation, and was quickly deplaned and rushed to a local hospital, where he continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

There is, however, no threat to the 32-year-old’s life and he is currently stable, The Hindu understands. Mayank will be assessed further and then flown to Bengaluru for the next stage of treatment.

Because of the incident, the Delhi-bound flight left Agartala only at 4.20 p.m. and the Karnataka team missed its connecting plane to Surat. The team will thus fly out of Delhi Wednesday morning.

