I am feeling better now, says Mayank Agarwal

January 31, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Test cricketer and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal reached Bengaluru on Wednesday evening after his discharge from the hospital in Agartala. He will now undergo further treatment at a private hospital in the city.

“I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!” said Mayank on X before leaving the Tripura capital.

Mayank, who had a serious health scare when he consumed a toxic liquid that resembled water on board an Indigo flight bound for Delhi on Tuesday, is in good condition, sources confirmed.

The swelling around his lips is understood to have come down and he had no difficulty in drinking water and a tender coconut mix.

Tripura police will continue its investigation into the matter after a First Information Report was registered Tuesday evening.

