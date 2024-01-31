ADVERTISEMENT

I am feeling better now, says Mayank Agarwal

January 31, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan

Back on his feet: Mayank, who reached Bengaluru on Wednesday, is in good health. | Photo Credit: PTI

Test cricketer and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal reached Bengaluru on Wednesday evening after his discharge from the hospital in Agartala. He will now undergo further treatment at a private hospital in the city.

“I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!” said Mayank on X before leaving the Tripura capital.

Mayank, who had a serious health scare when he consumed a toxic liquid that resembled water on board an Indigo flight bound for Delhi on Tuesday, is in good condition, sources confirmed.

The swelling around his lips is understood to have come down and he had no difficulty in drinking water and a tender coconut mix.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura police will continue its investigation into the matter after a First Information Report was registered Tuesday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US