Matthew Wade to lead Australia in T20 series against India

October 28, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Melbourne

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade received a shot in the arm after he was named as Australia captain for the five-match T20I series against India to be played just after the ongoing World Cup.

The 35-year-old considered his international career all but over 12 months ago as he felt that last year's T20 World Cup would be his last for Australia. But now he will lead a 15-member Australian squad that will be without its frontline fast bowlers.

Australia doesn't have a permanent T20 skipper since Aaron Finch's retirement earlier this year and Mitchell Marsh and Wade have been doing the interim job.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Matthew has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series," Australia selection chief George Bailey said in a statement.

"Like Mitch Marsh in the South Africa series, this is another great opportunity to further deepen our international leadership experience and depth."

Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, along with allrounders Marsh and Cameron Green will return home after the ongoing showpiece in India but David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head will stay back for the T20 series.

Australia's T20 squad for India series doesn't have any uncapped player.

Matt Short, Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha all have made their debuts against South Africa earlier this year and will feature in the T20 series in India.

T20 specialists like Tim David, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Ellis all feature in the squad along side Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

The frontline pace attack has been rested to manage their workload as the first Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin just 11 days after the final India-Australia T20I in Hyderabad on December 3.

Australia's first Test against Pakistan will begin on December 14 in Perth.

The T20 series between India and Australia will start just four days after the conclusion of the World Cup.

The first match of the series will be played in Vishakhapatnam on November 23.

Australia T20 squad:

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis , Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.