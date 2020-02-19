Matt Henry called into New Zealand’s first Test squad as Wagner’s cover

New Zealand on Wednesday called in pacer Matt Henry for the first Test against India as cover for Neil Wagner, who is awaiting the birth of his first child.
Wagner is among New Zealand’s senior pacers alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee. The left-arm fast bowler has an impressive record in Tests, having taken 204 wickets in 47 games at an average of 26.63.
“Neil Wagner will not be joining the squad in Wellington ahead of the first Test as he and his wife Lana await the birth of their first child. Wagner will remain in Tauranga until the birth. Matt Henry joins the squad tonight as cover,” the Black Caps tweeted.
Though Kyle Jamieson is in line to make a Test debut, Henry, who has played 12 Tests and 52 ODIs, is also in the mix.
Henry, however, doesn’t have much of a record to boast about in the five-day format, having picked up 30 wickets in 12 games at an average of 50.16.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.