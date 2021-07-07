Mathews opts out of series against India

Angelo Mathews.

COLOMBO

07 July 2021 23:02 IST

The 34-year-old was not part of the squad that toured England recently and last played the Test series against Bangladesh in April.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Wednesday pulled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against India citing personal reasons, as Sri Lanka Cricket announced that 29 of the 30 players shortlisted for the assignment have signed their contracts.

The 34-year-old Mathews was not part of the squad that toured England recently and last played the Test series against Bangladesh in April. The India series comprising three ODIs and as many T20s begins here on July 13.

“SLC wishes to announce that 29 players, out of the 30 members nominated by the selectors to be considered for the white-ball series against India, have signed the tour contract,” it said in a statement. “Mathews requested to be relieved from National duty due to personal reasons.”

Advertising

Advertising