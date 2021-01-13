Cricket

Mathews in squad for England Tests

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has recovered from injury and was named on Wednesday in a 22-player squad to face England in two Tests here from Thursday.

Mathews, 33, did not make the South Africa trip due to a hamstring injury. Both games will be played behind closed doors.

The squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt.), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep and Ramesh Mendis.

