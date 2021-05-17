Match-fixing | ICC rejects claims made by documentary

The documentary Cricket’s Match Fixers released in 2018 had claimed that India’s game against England in Chennai in 2016 and the one against Australia in 2017 in Ranchi were fixed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday dismissed claims made by news channel Al Jazeera that India’s Test matches against England and Australia were fixed, saying the passages of play identified as fixed were entirely predictable, and therefore “implausible as a fix”.

The documentary Cricket’s Match Fixers released in 2018 had claimed that India’s game against England in Chennai in 2016 and the one against Australia in 2017 in Ranchi were fixed.

The ICC also cleared five people — filmed by the channel — of any wrongdoing saying even as they behaved in a questionable manner, there was no credible evidence was available to charge them.

During the programme, an alleged bookie Aneel Munnawar was seen making claims about his dubious connections and history of fixing matches including two Tests involving Virat Kohli’s Indian team. The ICC had launched an investigation into the claims.