Mashrafe Mortaza quits Twenty20 cricket

Bangladesh’s limited-overs captain Mashrafe Mortaza has announced his retirement from Twenty20 international cricket. He will complete the ongoing two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Mashrafe’s decision came just before the first match of the series against the home side in Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

“It has been a great honour for me to represent Bangladesh in T20I for more than 10 years,” Mashrafe said on his official Facebook page.

“I believe that this team is currently a balanced one and there are some promising young stars.

“This is high time for me to say goodbye to the T20 format so that many youngsters can get the opportunity to showcase their talent”, he said.

Mashrafe made his Twenty20 international debut against Zimbabwe in 2006, the first ever game played by the South Asian country in the shortest format, and has been an integral part of the side ever since.

Beloved by fans, the 33-year-old has played 52 Twenty20 internationals and claimed 39 wickets.

He led Bangladesh in 27 Twenty20 internationals and won nine matches.

But he was hobbled by knee injuries during much of his career, forcing him to avoid Test cricket since 2009 and to undergo a series of operations in Australia.

The Bangladesh selectors welcomed his decision to retire from Twenty20 international cricket.

“Mashrafe is a true legend of our game and he has made the right decision,” Bangladesh’s chief selector Minhajul Abedin told AFP by phone.

He will now play his final Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka on April 6 in Colombo.

He is expected to continue to lead Bangladesh in one-day internationals.