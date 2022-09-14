Marsh, Starc, Stoinis ruled out of India tour due to injuries

File picture of Australia’s Mitchell Starc. The fast bowler and all-rounders Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis withdrew from Australia’s tour to India because of injuries and will instead prepare at home for the Twenty20 World Cup | Photo Credit: AP

Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis in the three-match T20 International tour of India after the trio was ruled for the series on Wednesday due to injuries.

While Starc has been suffering from a knee injury, Marsh and Stoinis have been ruled out due to ankle and side issues respectively.

According to cricket.com.au, the injuries are minor but Cricket Australia took the decision not to risk the players keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to be played at home, starting next month.

The recent development will further deplete the Australian squad as David Warner has already been rested for the tour.

Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott in as replacements

The Australian selectors have included Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott as replacements for Starc, Marsh and Stoinis.

While Marsh and Stoinis suffered the injuries during the ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Starc's was a late exclusion following a scan on his knee on Wednesday.

Australia will play three T20s against hosts India at Mohali on September 20, Nagput on September 23 and Hyderabad on September 25.

After the whirlwind India tour, Australia are set to play T20 series against the West Indies and England in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.