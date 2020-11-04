Cricket

Mark Wood still ‘chases the dream’ of playing Test cricket

In with a chance: Mark Wood could be in contention for England’s tours of Sri Lanka and India .   | Photo Credit: Stu Forster

England fast bowler Mark Wood has insisted he still wants to “chase that dream” of playing Test cricket despite being overlooked for a red-ball central contract.

The 30-year-old Wood has played just 16 Tests since his debut five years ago, with his subsequent career blighted by as many as three ankle operations.

“Growing up I always wanted to play for England across all formats and I’m still trying to chase that dream and hopefully I can get a few games this year and prove my worth in all three (formats).”

Now Wood hopes to team up with Archer and take on the South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje after being selected for England’s Twenty20 and one-day series in South Africa later this month.

