Manoj Tiwary comes out of retirement to play only red ball cricket

August 08, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Sports Bureau

Manoj Tiwary, who captained Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in the previous season, on Tuesday announced that he would play for the State team for one last season.

The 37-year-old Tiwary, who took to social media to announce his retirement five days ago, said he would play only red ball cricket.

“It was an emotional decision. My wife convinced me and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly told me to give it a thought. I want to win the Ranji Trophy this season, but I am not going to come out of retirement after this season,” said Tiwary at a press conference.

Ganguly said the way Tiwary announced his retirement was not correct. “For someone who has played for 19 years and scored (nearly) 10,000 runs, he should have retired on the ground. I just told him that this was not the way to go out,” said Ganguly.

