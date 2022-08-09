Manoj Prabhakar appointed Nepal cricket coach

PTI August 09, 2022 10:53 IST

PTI August 09, 2022 10:53 IST

The former India all-rounder who earlier served as the bowling coach for Afghanistan, succeeds Pubudu Dassanayake

A file photo of former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

The former India all-rounder who earlier served as the bowling coach for Afghanistan, succeeds Pubudu Dassanayake

Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar has been appointed head coach of the Nepal cricket team. Prabhakar succeeds Pubudu Dassanayake, who stepped down from the position in July to take up head coach's role with Canada. Prabhakar, who featured in 39 Tests and 130 ODIs for India between 1984 to 1996, has previously coached Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Ranji teams. He also served as the bowling coach for the Afghanistan national team in 2016. "Seeing the interest for cricket in Nepal, their talent & skill level, I'm really looking forward to working with the Nepal cricket team to make them into a cricketing force to be reckoned with," Prabhakar was quoted as saying in a statement by Cricket Association of Nepal.



Our code of editorial values