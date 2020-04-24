Manohar gets two-month extension

International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar, who is expected to step down in June, may get a couple of months’ extension as the ICC’s Board meeting is set to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all likelihood, ECB chairman Colin Graves will replace the former BCCI president, who, it is learnt, has decided against seeking an extension for a third two-year term.

“Manohar is going but he will probably stay on for another two months as the annual meeting in June looks highly unlikely at the moment considering the global situation,” an ICC Board member told PTI. “So it might be in August that ICC will have a new chairman.”