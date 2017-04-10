Manish’s knock augurs well for him

At the start of the India’s long home season of international cricket, Manish Pandey was a near-certainty in India’s team in blues. His match-winning hundred in Sydney against Australia to help India overhaul a stiff target of 331 at the start of 2016 had given a glimpse of abundant talent and uncanny ability to take the game away from the opposition.

Cut to April 2017 and as the IPL remained the final fling ahead of India’s squad selection for the Champions Trophy, Manish entered the T20 frenzy with his place in the squad for the ICC event far from certain.

On Sunday night, in his first batting stint in Kolkata Knight Riders colours this year, Manish made a statement with a trademark, unbeaten 47-ball 81 to make a strong case for retaining his place in the squad.

Not yet sealed

Following a lacklustre outing in the five ODIs against New Zealand last October, Manish lost his place to veteran Yuvraj Singh for the ODIs against England earlier this year. However, his place is not yet sealed with Dinesh Karthik in full flow with the willow in domestic cricket.

Not only did Manish pace his innings to perfection — taking his time at the beginning and then finishing with a flourish — but the fact that it came against one of the best bowling units in the tournament augurs well for him and KKR. Moreover, it was pleasing that Manish continued to back himself despite little support from the other end.

“It was definitely satisfying. From where I started, I wanted to finish the way I did today. I was just taking it one ball at a time, one over at a time. Even talking to the next batsman who was coming in,” Manish said.

“That’s what I did and eventually it was important for me to stay at least until the 19th or the final over. That’s where I can play my game and finish matches at ease.”

KKR will hope Manish keeps his form going. If he can do that, he might also end up salvaging his place in the Indian team.