Maninder Singh and Sanjeev Sharma join selector race

Former Test left-arm spinner Maninder Singh and medium-fast bowler Sanjeev Sharma, both from Delhi, have applied for the post of National selector.

It is understood that they have joined the race since the Board had given indications that the zonal system of picking National selectors is likely to be done away with.

The 54-year-old Maninder, who played 45 First Class matches, including 35 Tests, had recently accepted the responsibility of heading the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s Cricket Advisory Committee. Sanjeev, who played the last of his two Tests in 1990 on the tour of England, has been a National junior selector.

Former Vidarbha off-spinner Pritam Gandhe, who figured in 100 First Class matches, has applied for a spot in the National junior selection committee, just as former Test wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia, who played 140 First Class matches, including 44 Tests.

Among those who also are in the fray are L. Sivaramakrishnan (76 FCM, 9 T), B.K. Venkatesh Prasad (123, 33), Ajit Agarkar (110, 26), Rajesh Chauhan (99, 21), Amay Khurasiya (119 FCM).

According to a Board source, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is in favour of abolishing the zonal representation in the National selection committee. “In the past, there was reason to have zonal representation since information on many matches was not easily available to all the members.

“Now the system is selectors don’t watch matches involving teams within their zone. Even the Duleep Trophy is not played on the inter-zonal basis anymore. It is better to have deserving and best candidates as National selectors. It brings more strength to the committee,” said the Board member.

The selectors would be picked by a three-member CAC comprising Madan Lal, R.P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik.