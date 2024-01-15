GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man detained for breaching security and hugging Virat Kohli during T20 match

At that time, the star batsman was fielding on the ground

January 15, 2024 06:51 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - Indore

PTI
A fan hugs India’s Virat Kohli during the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 14, 2023.

A fan hugs India’s Virat Kohli during the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A young man was detained after he defied the security arrangements and reached cricketer Virat Kohli and hugged him during the India-Afghanistan T20 match at Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on January 14, police said.

At that time, the star batsman was fielding on the ground.

After detaining him, cops took the young man to Tukoganj police station.

A police official said that the youth had a ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium from Narendra Hirwani Gate.

He said that the young man seemed to be a big Kohli fan and entered the ground by climbing the fence of the spectators’ gallery with the desire to meet the player.

The officer said that the youth was being interrogated.

Further steps will be taken in the case on the basis of interrogation, the official said.

In Indore, India beat Afghanistan by six wickets.

cricket / sport

cricket / sport

