Malolan Rangarajan is assistant coach of St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL

Former Tamil Nadu spinner R. Malolan, who became the head of scouting at Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, has been appointed assistant coach of St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“After I decided to call time on my playing career very early, I have been lucky to get this opportunity now. It is an interesting challenge to be a coach at this time and I am looking forward to being there soon,” said Malolan, speaking on Inside Out With Baggs YouTube show.

A good mix of experienced and a few exciting picks. Looking forward to the 2020 season with the @sknpatriots https://t.co/6P2JjYsozV — Malolan Rangarajan (@malolanr) July 6, 2020

The CPL will be the first high-profile T20 league to resume, in Trinidad & Tobago next month. Malolan felt that it will be a challenge for everyone, including the coaches.

“I think this is going to be the new normal in cricket, right from how teams start preparing, because we are going to be crunched for time. People haven't played for three-four months and have a turnaround period of two weeks of preparation to get into match time.

"You don't know how it is going to be. It's not like, you can foresee and say this is what is going to happen. Even from a coach's perspective, I have not had time to go to the ground and work on my skills, or sharpen my throwing and fielding drills,” said Malolan.