Malinga to be Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach against Australia

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga held the same role of bowling strategy coach when the national team toured Australia in February

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga held the same role of bowling strategy coach when the national team toured Australia in February

Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the bowling strategy coach for the white-ball leg of Sri Lanka's home series against Australia, starting next week.

A white ball legend in his own right and one of the greatest T20 bowlers, the 38-year-old had held the same role with the national team when the team toured Australia in February this year for a white ball series.

"Malinga, during the tour, will support Sri Lanka’s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans," a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) press release said.

Good influence on bowlers

While Sri Lanka had lost the series 4-1, the bowlers managed to limit the scoring with the Australian batters restricted to a high total of 164/6 across the five games.

"Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series," the release added.

Malinga retired from all forms of the game in 2021. He served as the fast bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals in the recently-concluded Indian Premeir League. The former champions finished runners-up.

Sri Lanka play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs in Colombo and Pallekele. Post the limited overs series, the two sides will play two a couple of Tests against in Galle. The three-match T20 series is set to begin here on June 7.