Malan excited to be back in the mix
Malan acknowledged that constant exposure to international cricket would help ease the pressure
England batsman Dawid Malan is excited about facing the red ball again after a spree of limited-overs cricket.
Malan, the world’s No. 1 T20 batsman, played the last of his 15 Tests in August, 2018. The 33-year-old has 725 Test runs in 15 matches with one century and six fifties.
Asked about his surprise call up, Malan said: “I’d always wanted another crack at it (Tests). Realistically, did I think it would happen? Probably not. To get that call was fantastic... I’m a bit worried about how I’d face up against the red ball, but it’s always exciting getting a call to play for your country.”
“White-ball and red-ball cricket have their own unique set of challenges. But playing white-ball cricket at that level and pressure does help you to stay in the mix. It doesn’t guarantee you runs in a different format, but it helps to prepare mentally for the pressures that come with it,” Malan said.
Malan conceded that lack of game time in First Class cricket would be a concern. “We all know how tough English conditions can be. It’s also a great place to bat once you get in — as Joe Root has shown in all these Tests. He gets in and scores big, and that’s the challenge for all of us,” he said.