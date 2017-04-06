Major trophy for South Africa not far away: de Villiers

Bengaluru: A.B. de Villiers may have taken a long break from Test cricket, but it is clear he still holds the format in high regard.

His absence from the five-day game, though, is born out of a desire — at 33 — to extend his ODI career through to the 2019 World Cup, and win a major trophy with South Africa.

Speaking after launching his new mobile application, AB17, developed by FanHero, here on Thursday, de Villiers was candid in his views on a number of subjects. Excerpts.

Future of Test cricket: The way T20 has hit the ground, it was always going to be a challenge for Test cricket to keep people involved and interested. But the ICC have got it right in the last few years, and not neglected Tests. There's been some unbelievable Test cricket played over the last 5-7 years. Some games I couldn't believe what I was witnessing. It's definitely here to stay, forever, hopefully. I love watching Test cricket. As a player, it's the real challenge and the real test.

On maybe falling short of 10,000 runs in Tests: I mean no disrespect to anyone who has ever achieved that — but it means absolutely zero to me. I don’t care about that at all.

Dealing with South Africa's history in ICC events: (Graeme Smith called it an ‘unfortunate reality’ in a recent column for the ICC.) I don’t think it’s ever been difficult for us to deal with. Maybe Graeme found it difficult when he was playing. I see it as a challenge and an opportunity to do something special. Unfortunately we haven’t won a tournament yet, but we get another chance in 2017 and again in 2019. I truly believe that we’re not far away. Until we cross that hurdle, that question will always come up. I feel our team spirit and our culture is exceptionally strong, which is the kind of thing you need when you carry a 'tag' like that.

Reconsidering wicketkeeping: Definitely not. I'll miss the next five years if I start ’keeping again. My back won't allow that. My back is sore because of all those years of ’keeping.

Current fitness: I'm going to test it out this afternoon. We've got a nets session. I'll hit a couple of balls, see what it feels like and then we'll make a call.

The quota system in South African cricket: It is part of our country. It’s something out of the team’s control. We addressed that issue in our last 'culture camp'. We had a full-on honesty session where everyone put all their issues on the table, and that’s one of the things that came up. It’s out of our circle of trust. We’ve accepted it as a cricket team. I still believe that we are, if not the best, one of the best teams in the world. With all our challenges and obstacles along the way, it’s something we have crossed.