Mahmudullah retires from Tests

Mahmudullah.

Dhaka

24 November 2021 22:46 IST

Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah Riyad announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday after a 12-year career.

The 35-year-old played his last Test against Zimbabwe in Harare in July this year with Bangladesh recording a 220-run win.

The right-hander made an unbeaten 150 — his fifth Test hundred — in his final innings, and was named the player of the match.

He scored 2,914 runs at an average of 33.49 and took 43 wickets in Tests, captaining the side six times.

“Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20Is and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket,” he said.