Cricket

Mahmudullah retires from Tests

Mahmudullah.  

Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah Riyad announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday after a 12-year career.

The 35-year-old played his last Test against Zimbabwe in Harare in July this year with Bangladesh recording a 220-run win.

The right-hander made an unbeaten 150 — his fifth Test hundred — in his final innings, and was named the player of the match.

He scored 2,914 runs at an average of 33.49 and took 43 wickets in Tests, captaining the side six times.

“Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20Is and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 10:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/mahmudullah-retires-from-tests/article37671389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY