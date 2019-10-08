Maharashtra CA in the dock

The Assistant Charity Commissioner, Pune Region, A. D. Tidke, is convinced that he needs to see the stamp of approval by the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on the Constitution submitted by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and thereafter only he will be able to proceed with registration part of document.

The office of the Charity Commissioner, has expressed doubts of the MCA Constitution being terms with the BCCI’s. Tidke has pointed out that It is still placed in B category on the BCCI Website.

Tidke says: “Definitely this authority has no power to make changes in the Constitution. However, while considering the question of registration, it is must to see that the Constitution submitted is at least approved by the CoA.”

The Commissioner’s observation has implied that the MCA held its election on October 2 without the CoA approved Constitution being registered. It would be interesting to see the response from the CoA, which after examining the objections on October 9 and 10 will announce the final electoral roll at 5 p.m. on October 10.

The CoA and Electoral Officer N. Gopalaswami, have received a litany of complaints and objections once the draft electoral list was announced on October 5. And these are against some seasoned administrators. They are likely to be given an opportunity to explain their position to the electoral officer.