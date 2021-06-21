Maharaj hat-trick sends WI sliding towards defeat

The host still 215 runs away with only four wickets remaining

Keshav Maharaj became just the second South African to take a hat-trick in Test cricket and the team was on course for a series victory as West Indies slid to 109/6 at lunch on day four of the second Test on Monday.

West Indies was still 215 runs short of its target of 324 and South Africa was in sight of a 2-0 series sweep.

Maharaj’s hat trick came in the penultimate over of the first session.

He claimed a big breakthrough when Kieran Powell was caught near the square leg boundary for 51. But the spinner added the wickets of Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva off his next two balls. Wiaan Mulder took a one-handed catch low down to his right at leg slip to seal the hat-trick and send Maharaj running and sliding, soccer-style, on his chest on the grass in celebration.

The only previous South African to take a hat trick in Tests was Geoff Griffin against England at Lord’s in 1960.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took the first three wickets of the session as West Indies, which started the day on 15/0 in its second innings, fell away quickly.

Rabada sent West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Shai Hope (2) back quickly before picking up the key wicket of Kyle Mayers for 34, ending his partnership of 64 with Powell.

On Sunday, South Africa made 174 in its second innings after dismissing the West Indies for 149. Rassie van der Dussen top scored with 75.

The scores: South Africa 298 & 174 in 53 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 75, Kagiso Rabada 40, Kemar Roach 4/52, Kyle Mayers 3/24) vs West Indies 149 & 109/6 in 38 overs at lunch (Kieran Powell 51, Kyle Mayers 34, Kagiso Rabada 3/38, Keshav Maharaj 3/15).