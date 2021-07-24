Madhevere inspires Zimbabwe to series-levelling victory

Harare

24 July 2021 03:40 IST

Opener Wessley Madhevere top-scored with 73 as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 23 runs on Friday to keep alive hopes of winning a three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Harare.

Zimbabwe made 166 for six before bowling Bangladesh out for 143 with one ball remaining.

Madhevere hit three sixes and five fours off 57 balls before being caught at extra cover by Afif Hossain after skying a delivery from left-arm medium fast bowler Shoriful Islam.

Advertising

Advertising

Ryan Burl, who came in at number six, was the best of the other Zimbabwe batsman with an undefeated 34, including two sixes and two fours, while Dion Myers made 26.

Shoriful was the most successful of the Bangladesh bowlers, also capturing the wicket of Luke Jongwe for two to finish with three for 33.

Struggle

Bangladesh openers never got on top of the Zimbabwe bowling.

Naim and Sarkar were back in the pavilion with just 17 on the board, both dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani who finished with two for 21 from his four overs.

Wellington Masakadza, who took three for 20, also got in amongst the Bangladesh batsmen, removing Shakib al Hasan, captain Mahmudullah Riyad and Mahedi in quick succession.

The scores: Zimbabwe 166/6 in 20 overs (Wessley Madhevere 73, Ryan Burl, 34 n.o., Dion Myers 26; Shoriful Islam 3/33) bt Bangladesh 143 in 19.5 overs (Afif Hossain 24; Luke Jongwe 3/31, Wellington Masakadza 3/20). Toss: Zimbabwe.