MAC Stadium to sport a new look soon

07 January 2022 05:50 IST

MCC premises, too, gears up for a fresh chapter with its past connection intact

Over the next few months, the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will sport a new look with a state-of-the-art pavilion and new stands. As part of this renovation works, the iconic Madras Cricket Club premises is also gearing up for a new chapter in the club’s history while retaining a connection with its past.

Redevelopment

The MCC was established in 1846 and recently celebrated its 175th anniversary. As it steps into its 176th year, it will have a new clubhouse as part of the redevelopment but the red coloured heritage buildings will stand as the last link between the past and the present.

Karthik Rajashekar, honorary secretary of the MCC is excited about the development.

Speaking to The Hindu, Karthik said, “The old clubhouse was recently demolished and the reconstruction work is likely to start next month. Last year the club got a new state-of-the-art sports complex with two new squash courts, a gym, swimming pool and a cricket turf above the gym.

“The makeover will get the club ready for the next generation.”

Whenever any international cricket match is played at the Chepauk stadium, the familiar image is of the club’s name board and the clock below.

“The famous clock and the name board will be retained and we have ensured that the old aesthetics are preserved,” added Karthik.

Supports other sports

The club has not only remained the home of cricket but also actively supported other sports like tennis, badminton, hockey, snooker, squash and swimming.

It also has some of the biggest sporting stars from across the country as members.

Karthik added, “The club has also been nurturing sporting talent across various disciplines and actively involved in promoting general well-being and fitness, which we will continue to do so.”