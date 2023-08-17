M.A. Chidambaram Stadium gears up to host ODI World Cup matches

August 17, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Coimbatore

With the ICC men’s ODI World Cup around the corner, the TNCA is leaving no stone unturned to make it extra special.

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium is hosting an event of this magnitude after 12 years. And the TNCA wants the house in order before the marquee opening clash between India and Australia.

“We have undertaken infrastructure renovation of the A and B stands. There are a few pending here and there and we are in the process of completing it,” TNCA honorary-secretary R.I. Palani told The Hindu on the sidelines of the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament.

“We are changing the floodlights to LED and that’s why we could not have the Buchi Babu in Chennai. We also thought of preparing the wickets and they (four of them) will all be ready before the World Cup,” he added.

“There are some lovely boxes that have come up as well. Earlier, people who sat inside it were not able to enjoy the mood or the sound of the crowd, but that’s not the case now. We have opened it and given a special touch for six boxes in each stand,” said Palani.

The stadium, according to him, sports a new look now. “There’s a good amount of ventilation too. Players say those days it (the ball) never used to swing, but now it swings a lot because of the breeze that comes in.”

He also said the ICC and the BCCI team took a look and are pleased. “They saw the Broadcast Control Room and wanted some additional studios and commentary rooms. We have made arrangements for that as well.”

Talking about the matches, Palani said they are all of high quality. “The India-Australia match will be a sell-out without any doubt. Also, the fans in Chennai have always appreciated good cricket and are knowledgeable,” he added.”