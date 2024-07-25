Over the last four years, M. Shahrukh Khan has been one of the most sought-after names in the IPL, securing megabuck deals despite being an uncapped player. The 29-year-old is known for his big-hitting capabilities down the order which teams value immensely. With the mega auction not far away, this year could be pivotal for the Tamil Nadu player as it could set the tone for the next three years of his career.

After a sub-par domestic season for TN in the white-ball tournaments last year, Shahrukh found a new home at Gujarat Titans in the IPL this year. He scored 127 runs at a healthy strike rate of 169.33, including a maiden IPL half-century, and the all-rounder feels the stint at the Titans has helped him evolve into a better batter.

Cast in the role of a finisher for Punjab Kings (2021-2023) and Gujarat Titans this year, Shahrukh’s IPL numbers might not put him in the spotlight, considering he walks in as the innings approaches its climax and is expected to tee off from the get-go.

But looking under the hood, there is a case to be made that the swashbuckling batter has given a reasonable account of himself in the last two years of India’s premier cricketing context, striking at a brisk pace. At the same time, there have been some shortcomings, indicating Shahrukh has yet to maximise his potential.

While he has shown great ability to clear the ropes effortlessly, especially against pacers in the death overs, he has found it hard to replicate the same against the spinners. But this year, he believed he has addressed it better and become a more complete batter.

“During the camp before the tournament, I worked hard on my game against spinners. Vikram Solanki and Mithun Manhas helped me improve, and it has opened up more scoring opportunities for me,” said Shahrukh in a chat with The Hindu

According to him, a minor technical change has enormously impacted his game. “Vikram sir asked me to have a forward press when batting against the spinners. It has helped me play off the front and back foot, opening up the possibility of playing the cut and pull shots.

“Previously, I had a stable base and relied on timing and power. It was the best way to play the quicker bowlers in the back end of an innings. But against the spinners, I had only one shot, and the bowlers looked to take pace off their deliveries to me.

“This change helped me be ready earlier for the ball. At times, when you are playing against the spinners, you can react a bit late by staying too still.”

He further explained that the forward press helped him get under the ball’s trajectory. “Since I am tall, I used to stand upright. As a result, I was over the trajectory of the ball, and missed its flight. Now, with the forward press, I can get under the ball, and step out when it’s flighted,” he added.

Shahrukh says these small changes have given him the confidence to play higher up the order, and he even batted number four for the Titans in a few matches. The numbers reflect his contention of being an improved player against spin.

While his overall strike rate against pace in his IPL career is 161.11, it drops precipitously to 112 against spin. But this year, his strike against pace and spin has almost converged to similar levels of 169.76 and 168.75, respectively, showing the fruit of his efforts. His boundary percentage, too, has improved, scoring one per every four balls.

As he prepares for the new season, Shahrukh has started well in the TNPL, scoring three half-centuries in six games and guiding his team, Lyca Kovai Kings, into the playoffs yet again with five wins in six games.

“I am feeling good. I have been batting well and coming up higher in the order this year because I am confident against spin. It will also help the team,” says Shahrukh as he looks to lead his side to a hat-trick of titles.

He has also picked up from where he left last year in another aspect of his game. In 2023, the all-rounder topped the wicket charts in the competition and has continued to impress with his tidy off-spin bowling this year, taking 11 scalps so far, placing him second on the leaderboard.

“I have always enjoyed bowling and done a lot right through age categories. We have an excellent spin attack in TN, so I don’t get to bowl a lot. But whenever I get a chance, I have given breakthroughs. Now, I can take wickets and contain runs, which will be an advantage for me in the IPL.”

In 2022, Shahrukh got to the fringes of the national team when he was called up as a back-up during a home series against West Indies, and he now feels confident that he is a more well-rounded cricketer ready to take the next step. “I think I had a good IPL and made an impact in whatever chances I got. The numbers I have must also be seen in the context of where I bat, and (Ashish) Nehra was happy with what I have done. I am 100 % certain I can get back in the reckoning in the next three years.”

