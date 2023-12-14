ADVERTISEMENT

Lyon says Ashwin is one of his 'biggest coaches' as he nears 500 Test wickets

December 14, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Perth

Ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan starting here on Thursday, Lyon, who is returning from a calf injury, only had respect for Ashwin

PTI

Nathan Lyon. File. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Just four wickets away from joining the elite 500-wicket club, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday acknowledged the role played by India tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin in his career, hailing him as "one of my biggest coaches".

Ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan starting here on Thursday, Lyon, who is returning from a calf injury, only had respect for Ashwin.

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career," Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've definitely learned from him.

"There's an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he's probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way," he said.

Lyon has 496 wickets, while Ashwin, who is currently touring South Africa for two Tests, has 489 wickets.

"It's pretty amazing to see we're both creeping up to that 500 mark, and we'll see where we end up. Hopefully at the end of our career we'll sit down and have a nice feed and a beer and talk about it," Lyon said.

Legendary Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan are the only spinners to have achieved the feat of snapping 500 or more Test wickets in international cricket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US