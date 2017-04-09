Lynn-tastic threat looms over MI

As Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions boarded a flight from Rajkot on Saturday afternoon, it wasn’t surprising to see the Knight Riders were the chirpier lot.

While the pall of Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir’s onslaught didn’t make it a memorable journey towards Hyderabad for Lions, Knight Riders revelled in their openers’ record-breaking display.

Lynn, the king of Friday night, preferred to rest along with most of his overseas journeymen during the hour-long flight, even as captain Gautam Gambhir joined the younger group in a game of cards.

While the game of blackjack had to be abruptly halted with the descend towards Mumbai, Gambhir’s gunners will look to continue their near-perfect start to their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night.

The spinners came good and the calculated gamble of promoting to Lynn to the top of the batting order worked wonders.

The coaching staff — consisting of head coach Jacques Kallis, assistant coaches Simon Katich and L. Balaji and performance analyst A.R. Srikkanth — suggested the move was wholeheartedly backed by Gambhir.

If Lynn and Gambhir continue their antics at Wankhede, Mumbai Indians would be hard-pressed to open its points tally.Rohit Sharma’s boys had a reason to rejoice and an injury concern ahead of the game.

The Sri Lankan duo of veteran Lasith Malinga and newbie Asela Gunaratne have joined the squad after finishing their national duties.

Malinga boost

Malinga’s presence will boost the MI’s prospects of death bowling, which eventually resulted in its nail-biting loss in Pune.

It would be interesting to see if Mumbai Indians draft Malinga into the eleven straightaway. If coach Mahela Jayawardene opts for it, it may result in Kiwi Tim Southee being benched after an expensive spell in the first match.

The onus will be on Rohit to hold the innings together. He could hardly contribute to his team’s cause with the bat on his return to top-flight cricket after a prolonged injury layoff. He couldn’t ask for a better stage to explode with the willow and make it a happy weekend for the MI Paltan.