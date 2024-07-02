Lot of time for me to sleep, for now I want live every second of this win, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma held the T20 World Cup trophy like a new-born baby as he walked towards the beach here for the triumphant captain's post-tournament photo shoot, a serene smile refusing to leave his face and the feeling of being a world champion yet to fully sink in.

ADVERTISEMENT

He couldn't be faulted for being a bit dazed. After all, a jinx that lasted over a decade had been broken.

"It's surreal. It feels like a dream. It feels like it hasn't happened. Although it has happened but it feels like it hasn't happened," Rohit laughed trying to process his thoughts after 24 hours while talking to BCCI.TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coastal city of Bridgetown is battling a hurricane. The same could also be said about the Indian captain, only that his is a battle to control a gamut of emotions threatening to overwhelm him like a huge sea wave every now and then.

"Last night we had a good time, we had a blast with the teammates till the early morning," he couldn't stop grinning before becoming a touch emotional. I would say I didn't sleep properly but that's absolutely fine by me. There is a lot of time for me to go back and sleep.

"I want to live this moment, each minute, each second that is passing by and will try to make the most of it," he said describing how it felt to lead an Indian team to its first ICC title in 11 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been a great moment right from the time the game got over to till now. That's the emotions and feelings you have," said the skipper.

His marauding run at the top, especially in the knockouts, fetched Rohit a place in the team of the tournament but all he can think about for now is a sense of joyous relief.

"We have dreamt about this for such a long period of time, we worked hard as a unit for such a long period of time and to see this (the trophy) with us, it feels quite relieved as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you have worked hard for something and eventually at the end you get it, feels really, really nice," the skipper reiterated.

People were amazed and amused to see Rohit walk to the 22-yard strip at Kensington Oval and put a tiny speck of soil in his mouth, just like Novak Djokovic does after winning the Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old said it was a spur of the moment act.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nothing was scripted. It was all coming instinctively. I was feeling the moment," Rohit said about his ode to the turf that gave him the best moment of his life.

"When I went to the pitch, that pitch gave us this trophy. I will remember that ground forever in my life and that pitch as well. I wanted to have a piece of it with me.

"Those moments are very special, the place where all our dreams came true and I wanted something of it," he concluded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.