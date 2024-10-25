GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Loss in 2018-19 series more hurtful than 2020-21 defeat to India: Pat Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins prefers India’s 2018-19 Test series loss over the 2020-21 debacle, welcomes India with green-tops

Updated - October 25, 2024 03:51 pm IST - Sydney

PTI
Pat Cummins of Australia during a net session as part of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies &amp; USA 2024 at Coolidge Cricket Ground on June 18, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda.

Pat Cummins of Australia during a net session as part of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies &amp; USA 2024 at Coolidge Cricket Ground on June 18, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia skipper Pat Cummins believes that the 2018-19 Test series loss to India was more hurtful than the 2020-21 debacle under his captaincy as the home team was simply outplayed in that engagement.

Under Virat Kohli, India defeated Australia 2-1 in the 2018-19 rubber with the skipper and Cheteshwar Pujara playing a pivotal role in the historic triumph against the Tim Paine-led side.

During the 2020-2021 series, a hugely depleted Indian side again bagged the series 2-1, defeating the hosts at their stronghold Gabba for the first time in a Test match in 32 years.

We're here to make amends: Pat Cummins ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

“I actually thought the series before (2018-19) was worse because we got completely beaten whereas that series (in 2020-21) was quite (keenly) fought. I thought they (India) played like fantastically well to win at the Gabba,” Cummis told The Grade Cricketer podcast.

“That (defeat) was annoying, but I felt like the series before, where we were like completely outplayed, that would hurt more for me,” he said.

Would like to welcome India with green-tops

The pace bowling stalwart, who will again be leading in a five-match Test series against India starting November 22 in Perth, said that if he had his way, he would welcome India with green tops to make life difficult for the visitors.

“I wish if I had it my way I would be looking like those bushes behind you. Unfortunately, I don’t have any sway (on the preparation of wickets), so we’ll wait and see,” said Cummins in response to the host’s question on the amount of grass he would like to see on the pitches for the crucial series.

David Warner has offered to come out of retirement to help the side if need be, but Cummins indicated that the team has moved on.

“Dave we are very interested, we’re taking it very seriously and we’ll be in touch, mate just watch that phone,” said Cummins in jest before adding, “Uh, we love Davey (Warner) but he’s retired, sorry.”

Published - October 25, 2024 03:48 pm IST

