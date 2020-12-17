Losing Virat and Ajinkya was crucial, says Pujara

17 December 2020 22:19 IST

Expects the lower-order to contribute

Cheteshwar Pujara admitted that India had slipped from an advantageous position on the opening day, but hoped the lower-order will help it recover.

“We were in a very good position until we lost a couple of wickets. Losing both Virat and Ajinkya was crucial, but I know Ash (Ashwin) and Wriddhi (Saha) can bat,” said Pujara.

“We still have a good chance of getting close to 275 for 300, and if our lower-order does well, we can get 350 also.

Advertising

Advertising

“There was a stage where we were in a dominant position but after losing Virat and Ajinkya, they (Australia) have a little bit of an advantage. I still feel we are evenly placed in this Test.

“When I had a partnership with Virat and then Ajinkya came in, both of them were cruising. There was a time when we were 190 for three,” Pujara said.

“But this is what Test cricket is all about. When you lose a couple of wickets, the opposition has an advantage. But if we score runs on Friday, we will be in a commanding position.”